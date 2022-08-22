James Ott, 59, of Erhard, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his residence with his loving daughter, Amanda at his side.
He was born August 7, 1963 in Fergus Falls to Larry and Carolyn (Vandermeer) Ott. He grew up in Maine Township and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. He was honorably discharged on July 20, 1984. On November 28, 1987, he was united in marriage to Kari Norgren at Stavanger Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Together, they raised four children: Austin, Shawna, Ivy, and Amanda. He was employed with Gerald Evenson Trucking in Pelican Rapids. He then worked for Larry Ott Trucking, Mark Sand and Gravel, and Red Horse Ranch Arena. He was the road maintainer for Elizabeth Township and worked for Larry Ott, Inc.
Jim enjoyed going to garage sales, demo derbys, woodworking, car races and collecting toys. He enjoyed driving anything that had wheels and an engine. He was a jokester and loved to have fun.
Jim is survived by his children: Austin (Rachel) Ott of Erhard, Shawna Ott (Derek Teberg) of Stanley, ND, Ivy Ott of Fergus Falls and Amanda Ott of Erhard; his parents, Larry and Sally Ott of Fergus Falls; his siblings: Jolene (Kevin) Lubitz, Jason (Mindy) Ott, Chris (Tanya) Ott, Nick (Heather) Ott, Becky Friedrich, Jeff (Linda) Friedrich, Bruce (Jane) Friedrich, Greg (Colleen) Friedrich, and Glenn (Kim) Friedrich; two grandchildren, Maggie and Tucker Ott, the mother of his children, Kari Ott; three aunts: Donna Umlauf, Sandy Jochim, and Sharon Pederson; sister-in-law Dawn Ott; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn (Elwyn) Friedrich, a brother, Jerry Ott and aunts and uncles: Warren Umlauf, Dick Jochim, Gilbert Ott, Verdelle Pederson, and Ieleen and Carl Trites.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Lake Region Cancer Treatment Center.
Visitation: Wednesday, August 24 from 4 to 6 P.M. with a time of sharing at 6:00 P.M. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and resuming for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial service: Thursday, August 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Living Faith Church in Fergus Falls.
Burial: Silent Vale Cemetery in Maine Township.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
