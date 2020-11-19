Funeral services will be held for James “Jim” Reineke, age 73, of Henning, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Henning.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. with parish prayers at 6 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Henning. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.
Arrangements are provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services of Henning.
