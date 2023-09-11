James Rice

James “Jim” Rice, of Fergus Falls, MN, age 42, passed away Thursday September 7, 2023, at his family’s lake home on Lake Melissa, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, after an eight-year-three-month battle with cancer. He fought long and hard through innumerable rounds of chemotherapy, surgeries and long recoveries. He never chose to stop fighting even when the battle seemed impossible.

