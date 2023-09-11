James “Jim” Rice, of Fergus Falls, MN, age 42, passed away Thursday September 7, 2023, at his family’s lake home on Lake Melissa, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, after an eight-year-three-month battle with cancer. He fought long and hard through innumerable rounds of chemotherapy, surgeries and long recoveries. He never chose to stop fighting even when the battle seemed impossible.
Jim was born in Grand Forks, ND to Valerie L. and the late Stephen J. Rice on August 12th, 1981. He graduated from Grafton High School, Grafton, ND in 2000. He then went on to work for REM North Dakota. He graduated from Mayville State University with Honors in 2008, double majoring in Business and Finance. Prior to his diagnosis he was working in hardware retail sales and enjoyed his profession.
Jim played football in high school and loved the sport. He remained an avid fan and tried to never miss a Packers’ or Vikings’ game or one of his nephew’s games. He loved spending time at his family’s lake home and enjoyed fishing, boating, jet-skiing, and kayaking. Pinochle was his favorite card game and any chance he had he would be ready to play. He also loved woodworking and his pieces were always made to perfection; from a small rock display shelf to large bookcases. From a young age you could find him whittling wood and creating masterful Renaissance style swords, crossbows, and daggers; a collection that his family will cherish.
He adored his nephew, Garrett. You could often find those two embattled in a fishing competition, Bocce ball game, a game of Ur, or several rounds of disc golf in one day. He also enjoyed building tree houses, tire swings, and most anything he could think of for Garrett to enjoy. He was a caretaker at heart and loved his family deeply. His kind, gentle and caring way will be missed deeply.
Jim is preceded in death by his father Stephen Rice, grandparents James T. and Crystal Rice and Harold and LaVerle Hansen, and his beloved husky Sarah Lue Rice. He is survived by his mother Valerie Rice of Grafton, sister Jen (Genny) Kuhn-Rice, and nephew Garrett Kuhn-Rice of Fergus Falls. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Sam.
Memorials preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley or Lake Region Health Center System Cancer Center.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 15, 2023, at 4:00 PM at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN, with a visitation beginning an hour prior.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone