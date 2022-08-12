Jim (James) Carlysle Schelin, age 80 of Mesa, Arizona passed away Tuesday, July 26 2022 at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, AZ.
He was formally from Adel, IA and Battle Lake, MN and has been a resident of Mesa, AZ for 9 years.
Jim was born January 24, 1942 in Le Mars Iowa, the son of Carl and Mary (Howe) Schelin. He graduated from LeMars High School and University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD. During high school and in college he participated in football and as the drummer of local well-known bands, his love of music continued throughout his life. Jim owned and operated Schelin Construction for 34 years until his retirement in 2007 and continued to work on building and remodeling projects.
His love for God and his country was evident in his daily life. He was a member of Victory Lutheran Church and El Zaribah Shrine in Mesa, AZ. Jim was involved in the Shrine in Iowa and Minnesota. He served as president and chaplain of Apache Wells Shrine Club and was chaplain of El Zaribah Shriners for four Potentates in Arizona. As a Shriner, his love for the children was undeniable. He was always willing to volunteer in any fundraisers to benefit Shriners Children’s.
Jim’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, friends, and fishing at the lake in Minnesota. He was fun loving and had an immense personality with an unforgettable sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife Donna Marie (Koehl – Shewman) Schelin of 49 years of Mesa AZ; daughter, Kim Schipper (Ron) of Baxter, IA; Son Jay Schelin (Debbie) of Holly Springs NC; daughter Laura Moore of Castle Rock CO; son Dan Shewman (Sheryl) of Centennial, CO; sister Judy (Schelin) Schindel (Gary) of Merrill, IA; formerly married to Kay (Detloff) Riel of Urbandale, IA. Grandchildren: McKenna Wigg, Tristen Wigg. Shailey (Wigg) Keeling (Joe); Addison Moore, Bryce Moore. Lakin Schipper, Lauryn Schipper, Jake Baize, Abby Baize, and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Mary Schelin and sister Paula Schelin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday November 11, 2022,3:00pm to 7:00pm in the Navajo Room at Apache Wells, 2223 N 56th St, Mesa, AZ 85215.
A Masonic Service will be held at El Zaribah Temple on Saturday, November 12th at 2pm at 552 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone