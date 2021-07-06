James Slater, 81 of Battle Lake, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Henning. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery by Garfield.
Funeral arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake.
To plant a tree in memory of James Slater as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.