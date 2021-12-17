James M. Stramer, age 82, of Lester Prairie, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Winthrop. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, 12 p.m. at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe with interment held at a later date in the St. Loretto Catholic Cemetery in Elbow Lake. Visitation will be Monday, December 20, 2021, from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe.
Clergy Officiating: Rev. Aaron Johannick.
Pianist: Mary Ann Thalmann.
Musicians: Kara and Matthew Nickolay.
Reader: Whitney Behny.
Musical selections: “Be Thou My Vision,” “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “How Great Thou Art.”
Casket bearers: Jay Woodall, Andrew Woodall, Jamison Stramer, Cole Stramer.
Honorary casket bearers: Whitney Behny, Kara Nickolay, Carly Stramer and James’ great-grandchildren.
James Marvin Stramer was born on March 22, 1939, at home in Ashby, to Joseph and Marguerite (Hutchins) Stramer. He was baptized and later confirmed in his faith, both at St. Olaf Catholic Church. James attended a country school in Erdahl.
James was united in marriage to Janet Marie Toutges on February 17, 1962, at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Elbow Lake. They made their home in Elbow Lake for about 50 years. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Jeffery, Julie, Jon and Jerry. They shared over 59 years of marriage.
James and Janet worked in sales for Saladmaster Waterless Cookware for many years. He had a knack for sale which was recognized when they won the award for the fourth highest sales in the nation. James had numerous opportunities to travel with his wife which were made possible by his company for being top in sales. They traveled to England, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Brazil and all across the United States, even up to Alaska just to name a few. James enjoyed both bow and rifle deer hunting. In the summer you could find him at local lakes fishing or on a fishing trip at the Lake of the Woods. James liked adventure, and that included a love for airplanes and flying. Flying was so enjoyable for him that he got his pilot’s license. He became a flight instructor, teaching several people how to fly. Later in life James especially cherished times spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at his kids' cabins.
James is survived by his: Loving wife, Janet Stramer; children, Jeff Stramer and his wife, Karmen, Julie Woodall and her special friend, Jerry Hoese, Jon Stramer and his wife, Tami, Jerry Stramer and his angel, (wife Jeannie); grandchildren: Whitney Behny and her husband, Tory, Jay Woodall and his special friend, Katy Hagen, Andrew Woodall, Jamison Stramer, Kara Nickolay and her husband, Matthew, Carly Stramer and her fiancé, Johnny Erdmann, Cole Stramer; great-grandchildren; siblings: Dennis Stramer and his wife, Sherryl, Vernon Stramer and his wife, Luella, Muriel Stramer, Karen Stramer; sister-in-law, Jeanette Meyer and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marguerite Stramer; siblings, August Stramer, Carroll Stramer, Gerald Stramer; father-in-law, Stanley Tougtes; mother-in-law, Elayne Toutges; sister-in-law, Janet Stramer; brother-in-law, Tom Meyer; daughter-in-law, Sheri Stramer (Jon); daughter-in-law, Jeannie Stramer (Jerry); grandson, Chad Woodall.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Lester Prairie.
