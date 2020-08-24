James H. Suhr, age 84, of Plymouth, passed away August 20, 2020. Jim was born in Fargo, and lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and St. Louis, Missouri before graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1954. Jim attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1958.
He worked for many years at Gamble-Skogmo before retiring from his “dream job” at Polaris Industries.
Jim enjoyed model railroading, sports and boating. He was a member of St. Philip the Deacon in Plymouth for 48 years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Willard G. and Edyth Suhr, and his brother Bill.
He was survived by Phyllis, his wife of 63 years, sons Tim (Jane), Dave (Marlee), John (Margo), grandchildren Kirsten Otte (Brody), Mike, Adam, Helen, Stephanie, one great-granddaughter, sister-in-law, Adrianne Miller, nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends.
Private family services will be held. A livestream of the service will be available on Jim’s obituary page on the Gearty-Delmore website. Memorials preferred to St. Philip the Deacon Church.