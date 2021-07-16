James “Jim” Thomas Zimmerman, 88, of Eden Prairie, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his lake home on Ottertail Lake.
Jim was born October 18, 1932, in Fergus Falls, to Searle and Helen (Anderson) Zimmerman. He attended Lincoln Elementary School and Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1950. After graduation from high school, he attended the University of North Dakota, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in geology. Jim enlisted in the United States Navy, serving for four years as a signalman aboard ship. He served on the Alaskan waters, the West Coast, Pacific, and Arctic. He also attended the University of Utah, receiving his master’s degree in geology and Bachelor of Science degree in engineering.
He was a geologist and electrical engineer, working with geophysical service, traveling to Texas, Louisiana, and other places around the world. He decided to move back to family and the state of Minnesota. He worked as a computer engineer, programming, troubleshooting, and setting up “super computers.” Finally, he worked for the state of Minnesota in the HRS department. After retirement, he lived in his winters at his home in Eden Prairie and in the summertime at his lake home on Ottertail Lake. He loved lake life.
He enjoyed bowling and teaching bowling for the junior bowlers program. He loved to go for walks and identify wildflowers and birds, he was a nature lover. When at the lake, he loved to collect rocks and fossils. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Searle and Helen Zimmerman, and brother-in-law, Richard Hensch.
Jim is survived by his sister, Susan Hensch of Altamonte Springs, Florida; nieces and nephews and their children, Sarah (Scott) Anderson and Luke and Wade of Jacksonville, Florida, Michael (Nikki) Hensch and Parker of Jacksonville, Florida, David (Angela) Hensch and Madison and Harley of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Memorials are preferred to The Heart Fund https://www.theheartfund.eu/.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. David Strom.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.