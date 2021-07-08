James “Jim” Thomas Zimmerman, 88, of Eden Prairie, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his lake home on Otter Tail Lake.
Memorials are preferred to The Heart Fund https://www.theheartfund.eu/.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
