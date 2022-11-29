Jamie Swenson, 54, of Battle Lake, died Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo after his battle with cancer.
Jamie Dean Swenson was born April 23, 1968, in Duluth, MN to Jerome and Vonette (Newborg) Swenson. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1986.
On January 1, 1999, Jamie married Stephanie Rose Olson in Las Vegas, NV. This brought together two families: Amanda, Susan and Joseph that built a life of many adventures and memories.
Over the years Jamie worked at Spee-Dee Delivery, Vector Windows, and Fergus Falls Power Pump. He was a member of the Eagle’s, serving as Vice- President, President, Past President, and Trustee, was also a member of the Ortonville Moose Lodge and the Ottertail Lions.
Jamie was known as the “Pontoon Captain” enjoying taking trips up and down the river with family and friends. Some of his favorite pastimes would be watching Vikings Football, Nascar Racing, spending time with friends on vacations and motorcycle rides. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, listening to old country music, smoking and grilling meat, and sitting with his buddy Leo watching the birds out the window. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his father, Jerome Swenson; grandparents, Art and Alice Swenson, Virgil Newborg Sr., Frances T. Andersen, and step-grandparent, Marvin Andersen.
Jamie is survived by his wife, Stephanie Swenson; his children, Amanda (Luke) Samuelson, Joe (Brianna) Swenson, and Susan (Trevor) Wellendorf; grandchildren, Bentley, Maci, and Lexie Samuelson, Jack Swenson, and Wynn Schneeberger; his mother, Vonette Swenson; brothers, Jerry Swenson Jr., Jesse (Julie) Swenson, and Jay Swenson; step-grandparent, Ellen Andersen, and several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends who have become family, Team Jamie.
Celebration of Life: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a Time of Sharing at 5:30 p.m.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
