Jana Kenyon, 59, of Vining, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her home under the care of LB Hospice with her family at her side.
Jana Rae Kenyon was born on December 30, 1961, in Torrance, California, the daughter of Robert and Janet (Levring) Miles. She was baptized in the Lutheran Faith. Jana graduated from Irvine High School in Irvine, California, in 1980, and furthered her education at the Wadena Technical College becoming a licensed practical nurse (LPN).
Jana and Jeffrey Kenyon were married on June 17, 1996, at a cabin by Ten Mile Lake of rural Dalton. They lived in Vining and Jana spent most of her life as a caregiver. Jana and Jeff operated a group home out of their home, Kenyon Adult Foster Care for 15 years. Jana enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, water and snow skiing, playing softball, and an occasional trip to a casino. Jana was a member of Vining Lutheran Church and was a volunteer first responder with the Vining Fire and Rescue for 12 years. She was a loving and caring human being.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff; parents, Bob and Janet Miles of Vining; two brothers, John (Laurie) Miles of Apple Valley and Andy Miles of San Diego, California; and by numerous relatives and friends. Jana was preceded in death by her grandparents, Orrin and Winifred “Honey” Levring.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Interment: Vining Lutheran Cemetery.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
Condolences:GlendeNilson.com.