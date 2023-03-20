Jane Ellen Gustafson died at home in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 8, 2023. Family members including her dear Cocker Spaniels, Barkley and Spencer, were at her bedside, when her difficult final journey of 39 months peacefully concluded.
Jane was born on Sunday, January 16, 1955, at the Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, MN. Her parents, C.R. (Rudy) and Muriel Gustafson, and older sister Mary and brother David welcomed her with joy. Jane was a member of the Augustana Lutheran Church. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1973; attended Concordia College in Moorhead, and graduated (BS Degree) from St. Cloud State University in 1977.
Jane was an avid golfer. Winning her first (of many) tournaments, she was crowned Pebble Lake Ladies Club Champion in 1977. She was the Assistant Golf Professional at Golden Valley Country Club and worked during the winter months at Rio Verde Resort in Arizona. She offered private lessons at various locations throughout her life, including, for a time, in Waconia, MN, where she was greatly adored and appreciated. Jane was a member of the LPGA; she supported and encouraged golf instruction and opportunities for young girls.
Career development avenues in retail operations and management with Target Stores, Burlington Coat Factory and CompUSA led eventually to her long professional association with Ameriprise Financial / American Express. Jane and Madonna welcomed the many discoveries introduced in each new location, from Minneapolis to Seattle to Phoenix and finally Dallas-Fort Worth.
Jane was preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, eight aunts and uncles, and her mother-in-law, Bonnie E. Brislane.
Jane is survived by her wife, Madonna Brisbane-Gustafson, her father-in-law, Patrick Brislane, her sister Mary Engan and her brother David (Carol) Gustafson. She was the treasured and “fun” Auntie to her nephews, Bruce Gustafson and Chad Engan, her niece Arin (Jayson) Knutson, and her three darling great nieces, Emily, Lauren and Olivia Knutson. Her cousins, Bill and Bob Hultstrom, Sharon Gustafson Bergh, Sandi Gustafson Peterson, Pam Gustafson Jenson, their spouses and children survive her also.
Her graveside burial service will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Howard Lake Cemetery in Howard Lake, MN. Details regarding the reception to follow will be forthcoming on Jane’s CaringBridge site.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Jane Gustafson may be directed to:
girlsgolf.org/give or LPGA FOUNDATION / ATTN: Fernando Carrasquillo / 100 International Golf Drive / Daytona Beach, FL 32124
During the past three weeks, responses of love and concern, happy and grateful memories, and most especially prayers from so many people, some with connections going back to early childhood, provided a gentle comfort to Jane, and her family. We extend sincere gratitude for each tender message. Jane touched many lives, and we miss her dearly.
