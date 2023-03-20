Jane Ellen Gustafson

Jane Ellen Gustafson died at home in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 8, 2023. Family members including her dear Cocker Spaniels, Barkley and Spencer, were at her bedside, when her difficult final journey of 39 months peacefully concluded.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?