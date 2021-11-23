Jane B. Rosenow, 78, of Ashby, died on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, Ashby with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Union Cemetery, Elbow Lake.
Jane Barbara was born on July 3, 1943, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Elmer and Laura (Olson) Schachtschneider. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith and graduated in May of 1961 from the Underwood High School.
On July 7, 1962, Jane married Vernon H. Kruize in Fergus Falls. They had three children. Jane worked as a teacher’s aide, office work, and nurse’s aide for many years. She enjoyed all her clients as they became an “adopted family” to her. She retired in June 2007. Vernon passed away unexpectedly on October 16, 2007. On June 22, 2013, Jane married George Rosenow and they resided in Ashby.
Jane enjoyed music, was an organist for the Presbyterian Church for many years. She was an elder, deacon, and Sunday school superintendent in the Elbow Lake/Ashby churches. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, gardening, camping, fishing and being with family and friends. Jane was always willing to help anyone in any way that she could.
She is survived by her husband, George Rosenow of Ashby; three children, John (Julie Springer) Kruize of Fergus Falls, Scott (Nadene) Kruize of Richmond, and Mary (Jason) Andersen of Ashby; stepchildren, Jolene (Mike) Butcher, Orion (Sheila) Newark, and Douglas Rosenow; grandchildren, Brady, Briana, Brock, Joshua, Jordan and Jacob Kruize, Dustin (Morgan) and Dallas (Danielle) Andersen, great grandchild, Willa Andersen; step grandchildren, Vicky Green, Steven and Rick Boucher, step great-stepgrandchild, Brayden Boucher along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Laura; husband, Vernon, and brother, James.
Funeral arrangements are with the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake.
