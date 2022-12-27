Jane Rosella Nell (Borchardt) Rosentreter, 94, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice.
Jane was born on August 20, 1928 at Wright’s Hospital in Fergus Falls, the only child of Rudolph and Petra (Volden) Borchardt. Jane was raised on the family farm and was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Friberg Township. She attended country school District 208 through eighth grade and then continued her education at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, graduating on June 6, 1947. After graduation, she worked at Fergus Falls National Bank.
On June 6, 1948, she married Harry Rosentreter at Immanuel Lutheran Church. In 1964 she started working for First National Bank. She retired from banking in 1991 and started working for Welander Jewelry, until her retirement in 2011. Jane was a resident of the LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls for five years.
The couple transferred their membership to Trinity Lutheran Church and Jane served as a teacher for Sunday School, Wednesday school and vacation bible school. Over the years, she also served her community in many ways including being a den mother for Cub Scouts at Adams School, was a member of the Mayor’s Citizen Advisory Council, Primeline Advisory Council at Community First National Bank and was also an election judge for 4th Ward 2nd Precinct. She also enjoyed her social life and belonged to Chic Homemakers since 1956 and lunching with the Country Bumpkins (five girls who went to country school together). She and Harry also belonged to a card club and loved dancing and travelling. Jane also had a special affection for dogs and had several loyal companions throughout the years, including her beloved, Penny.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband, Harry, who died in December of 1985 and her special friend of 20+ years, Don Ryan.
Survivors include her two sons, Larry (Val Narveson) and Glenn (Craig Netland), all of Fergus Falls; grandson, Gregory (Melissa) Rosentreter; granddaughter, Kimberly (Shawn) Scheer; great-grandchildren, Alexis (fiancé, Thomas Grotberg) and Ethan Rosentreter and Tucker and Piper Scheer; brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Lois Rosentreter; sisters-in-law, Donna Rosentreter and Betty Glawe. Also, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many wonderful neighbors and friends.
Memorials are preferred to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Trinity Lutheran Church or Knute Nelson Hospice.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Visitation, with refreshments, one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Please refer to Jane’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
Clergy: Chaplain Aaron Christensen
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.