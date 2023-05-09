Jane Schierer, 74, of Richville (Ottertail Lake), passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
Jane was born December 15, 1948, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Don and Bea Shupe. She graduated high school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and attended Iowa State University, where she met her lifelong partner of almost 54 years, Steve Schierer. They were married in Cedar Rapids on July 12, 1969. Steve and Jane moved their young family to Fergus Falls in 1980, where she worked in the family hardware store and later owned and operated End Of The Rainbow Gift Store in the Westridge Mall. After this, she started her career in the Fergus Falls Public School District in the high school office. She spent over 20 years as a support for staff, a friend to students, and a welcoming face to the community.
But Jane took the greatest joy in being a mother and grandmother.
Home was her favorite place to be, and over the years she made her beautiful home a welcoming place for all. She was a wonderful host, entertaining her bridge club and Fourth of July celebrations. She loved tending her flower gardens, decorating for Christmas, and baking her famous chocolate chip cookies and banana muffins. Jane was happiest when she had a houseful of family and friends.
Jane loved to laugh and have fun and was never above a good prank. She was always involved in her kids and their friends' activities, be it writing humorous coronation skits, helping build homecoming floats, designing and sewing figure skating costumes, or driving the getaway car for kids' commando raids. Her home was a constant center of activity and a gathering place for all.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her three sisters, Judy, Joanne, and Jan, and her mother and father-in-law, Richard and Ann Schierer.
She is survived by her loving husband Steve; four children, Sarah (Jeff) Gould, Stephanie (Andrei) Bardykin, Ben (Tessa) Schierer, and Suzie (Brad) Schiele; and eight grandchildren, Dove, Reno, Jack, Joe, Bea, Leo, Alex, and Frank; and her faithful four-legged friend, LuLu.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, May 14, at Spies Riverfront Pavilion, 117 S. Union Ave, Fergus Falls from 1 - 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to School District 544 Education Foundation as memorial gifts in her name.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, MN.
