Janet Severson Cavallin was born on October 6, 1943, in Fergus Falls, to Alfred A. Severson and Doris Gronner Severson. She passed away after a brief but fierce fight with cancer at her son’s home in Idaho. Her son, Matt, and sister, Kathleen, were with her at the time of death.
Janet was a longtime resident of Eureka and Fortuna. She was a teacher at Toddy Thomas Middle School and Norman G. Ambrosini Elementary in Fortuna, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survived by her son, Matt, her sister, Kathleen Severson Wedll, numerous cousins throughout the United States, and her much loved friends in Humboldt County.
Janet was a down to earth person. She requested that there be no memorial service, but any who wish to honor her life should donate to Miranda’s Rescue in Fortuna, CA 95540.