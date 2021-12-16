Janet Mae (Brown/Enger) Hauge, passed away on December 14, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, at the age of 85. She was born in Fargo, on July 8, 1936, to Dorthea Schnelle and Walter Brown. She grew up in Fergus Falls where she was raised by with her mother and Vernon Enger (the man who raised her as his own).
On April 22, 1952, she married Billy Prince. They had a son, Dennis Prince. On March 18, 1955, she married Kermit LeRoy Hauge in South Dakota. Together they lived in various places in Otter Tail County before making their home on their own little slice of heaven in rural Erhard. To their family of three, they added five children, Cindy, Kermit Jr., Richard, Michael and Bethany.
Janet worked for many years at the West Central Turkey Plant in Pelican Rapids until she retired to take care of her husband, Kermit. She loved spending time with her family and friends. One of her favorite things to do was teach her grandchildren how to properly jump into puddles. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. It was always a treat to see what wonderful creations she had made for everyone. From a white sweater with a purple cow to the most beautiful afghans you have ever seen, to some pretty crazy patterned potholders. You could easily find her at St. James Church playing cards or helping with the quilts for the military. She was a lover of animals. Anyone who knew Janet, knew that she would always have a pet or two (or more).
Janet is survived by her children, Cindy Wegscheid of Pelican Rapids, Kermit Jr. (Mona) Hauge of Dent, Richard Hauge of Erhard, and Bethany (David) Portz of Twin Valley; 13 grandchildren, Jason (Marcie) Prince, Danny (Lisa) Motz, Nikki Webb, Anthony Wegscheid, Michael Wegscheid, Myron Wegscheid, Julie (BK) Leitch, Kattie (Adam) Meek, Lorrie Hauge, Marie (Kurt) Thorson, LeRoy (Ashley) Hauge, Thomas (Kristine) Hendershot and Joshua (Eliza) Hendershot; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Hauge Sr., two sons, Dennis Prince and Michael Hauge, one daughter-in-law, Sandra Prince, three grandsons, James Prince, Jeremy Prince and Terry Hendershot, one great-grandson, Lucas Hendershot, her brother, Robert Enger, her sister, Lois Kramer, her parents, Dorthea Enger and Vernon Enger, and her in-laws, Adolph and Maria (Grewe) Hauge.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at St James Church in Maine.
Funeral Mass: Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St James Catholic Church in Maine, Minnesota.
Clergy: Rev. LeRoy Schik.
Interment will be at Knollwood Cemetery with a lunch served before going to the cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.