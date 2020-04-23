Janet Johnson, 88, of Fergus Falls, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, on April 21, 2020. With the current health concerns impacting the country, a family service will be held at a later date to honor Janet’s life. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
