Janet I. Kugler, 80, of Battle Lake, died Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Ashby Living Center in Ashby.
Janet Ione Herness was born February 5, 1943 in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Lyman and Fern (Winters) Herness. She grew up on the family farm in Clitherall township. She enjoyed many hours horseback riding with her horses, Trigger, Babe, and Penny.
She was baptized, confirmed and married at Bethel Lutheran Church of rural Dalton, MN. She attended school through eighth grade at District 285, rural Battle Lake. Later she attended Anoka Junior College part-time for accounting.
Janet was united in marriage to Perry Kugler in April of 1965. Since they did not have children of their own, she became like a second mother to her nieces and nephews.
She worked for Midland Bank, Lutheran Brotherhood, and Minnesota Linseed Oil in the metro area. When they moved back to the Fergus Falls area she worked at Norby’s Department Store.
In March of 1981 Janet and Perry started the radio station KDJS in Willmar, MN and relocated. She did the bookkeeping for the radio station. They sold the station in 2000. In 2001 they retired to their Eagle Lake home, rural Battle Lake. She enjoyed pontoon rides, country music, and spent many evenings on the deck at their home.
After retirement they spent many winters in Arizona. They purchased their motorhome in 2006 and spent winters traveling. Most of that time was spent in Arizona. She enjoyed country music entertainment, especially Filly’s in Apache Junction, Arizona; they had outdoor music on Saturdays and Sundays.
Janet is survived by her husband, Perry; sisters, LaVay Thompson and Judy Johnson both of Battle Lake; brother-in-law, Keith (Karen) Kugler of Streetman, Texas; former sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kugler of Fergus Falls; her nieces and nephews, Blaine Johnson of Waite Park, Prentice (Dusty) Kugler of Shorwood, Kristen (Kevin) Showell of Whitebear Lake, and Lisa Johnson-Hohbein of Holdingford, and also great nieces and nephew, Makenna, Rilee, Hattie, Rafferty, and Stone.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lyman and Fern Herness; sister, Donna Herness; brother, Jerry Herness; brothers-in-law, Harley Thompson and David Johnson, and father and mother-in-law, Maurice and Vivian Kugler.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Zion Saarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Janet’s Tribute Wall later.
Clergy: Reverend Mark Johnson.
Interment: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Dalton, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.