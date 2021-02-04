Janet Roberta Lee Olin Lindberg, 81, died peacefully at her home in Fergus Falls on January 27, 2021.
Janet was born February 26, 1939, in New Brighton, to Charles E. Olin and Vivian F. Bailey. She was married to Gerald E. Lindberg on July 5, 1978, in Sisseton, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, Jane (Ellis) Leitheiser and Catherine (Ellis) Deckert; four sisters and three brothers.
Janet knew Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. She was a great prayer warrior, praying always for her family and friends. When she said she would pray for you, you knew she always did. She loved reading books and watching DVDs about WWII and people of faith, especially missionary stories.
She is survived by three children from her first marriage: Ruth Ellis, Christine (Ellis) Orsburne, and Anthony Ellis and five stepchildren: Wanda (Lindberg) Speer, Teresia (Lindberg) Deflavis, Randall Lindberg, Brian Lindberg, and Kurt Lindberg, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, 15 stepgrandchildren, and seven great-stepgrandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on February 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Woodland Baptist Church in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning.