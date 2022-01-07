Janet Marie Lindenfelser was born July 2, 1959, in Buffalo, Minnesota, and was baptized. She was the daughter of Donald J. Lindenfelser and Mary M. Lindenfelser (Goeb). Janet was the oldest of six siblings and attended Elk River Middle and Underwood Schools.
Janet enjoyed sewing, especially when it involved projects for other people, and always had a smile on her face. She greatly enjoyed cookouts, chatting and Oriental food in her favorite spot in Fergus Falls with friends and family. Janet was very involved with her church and was a kind-hearted person who loved helping others.
On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, Janet passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Moorhead, at age 62. She will be sadly missed by many.
She is survived by her siblings, Patty (Larry) Haugen of Fergus Falls, Linda Lindenfelser of Moorhead, Nancy (Milt) Kopet of Clitherall and Daniel (Trayce) Lindenfelser of Cle Elum, Washington; nieces and nephews, Tyler (Charity) Haugen, Michael (Amanda) Haugen, Derek (Alisha) Haugen, Amanda Block, Emily Davis, Scott Davis, Joseph (Nicollette) Kopet, Cecily (Dominic) Cavicchia, Bobby Cecil, Kaylee (Monrico) Green, Lydia Lindenfelser, Alexander Lindenfelser, Emma Rude, Danielle Lindenfelser, Erica Rude and Brin Rude.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mary Lindenfelser and brother, Dennis Lindenfelser.
Blessed be the Memory of Janet Lindenfelser.
There will be a celebration of life planned this summer.
