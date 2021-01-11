Funeral services were held for Janet Maloney, age 85, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Deer Creek, on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Belmont-Karvonen Funeral Home in Henning, with the Rev. Kevin Gregory officiating. Janet was laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery, rural Deer Creek.
Janet Olive Maloney passed away December 30, 2020, at Pioneer Care in Fergus Falls. She was born July 2, 1935, in a log-built farmhouse in Underwood, the youngest of four children of Otto C. Kolstad and Jennie O. (Flengstad) Kolstad.
Janet attended District 109 (later District 1440), a one-room country school, in which her elder sister, Loretta, was Janet’s teacher for a year.
Janet graduated from Underwood High School in the spring of 1953 and married James Mervin Johnson October 3, 1953, at the Free Christian Church (now Unitarian Church), of Underwood. James died September 5, 1980.
She married Norman Denis Maloney April 17,1982 at Tordenskjold Lutheran Church, Underwood. Norman died May 11, 2013 in Wadena.
Janet worked in many places, most recently for Carter Oil in Wadena.
Janet and Norman spent many winters in their Alamo, Texas home at the Casa de Valle community. She and Norman enjoyed the company of the many friends they made there while participating in many communal activities like dancing, church, card games (cribbage) and bingo. She will be remembered for her love of life, a hearty sense of humor and laughter
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; brother: Chester Kolstad; brother-in-law: Roy Redfield; and one nephew.
Janet is survived by her sisters: Loretta Haukebo of Fergus Falls; and Beverly Eastby of Fergus Falls; in-laws: Kathleen (James) Hill; James (Sandra) Maloney; Elizabeth Redfield; Thomas (Linda) Maloney; Patrick (Carolyn) Maloney; Suzette (Randy) Maluchnik; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Janet’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning.