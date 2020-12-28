Janice M. Bah, 80, of rural Elbow Lake, died Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Evansville Care Campus.
Janice was born on July 19, 1940, in Elbow Lake, the daughter of Herbert and Lillie (Pikop) Hultander. She was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith. Janice graduated from Elbow Lake High School Class of 1958.
On September 6, 1958, she married LeRoy Bah in Elbow Lake, and they were blessed with three children. Janice worked alongside her husband as a farm wife doing any chores necessary from hauling grain, disking fields to feeding chickens.
Janice was very active in the church where she was in Ladies Aid, was past treasurer of the church, Sunday school class and sewed many quilts. She cherished her time spent in her flower gardens. Janice was an amateur radio operator and longtime member of the Lake Region Amateur Radio Club. Her call sign was NOKJM.
Janice is survived by her three children, Carren Bah of Elbow Lake, Sherry Bah of Mankato, and Michael (Amy) Bah of Round Lake; two grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Bah of Round Lake; sisters, Betty Allen of Fargo, and Ione (Dale) Olson of Buffalo; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Kvistero of Detroit Lakes; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Bah and by brothers-in-law, Bill Allen and Orlan Kvistero.
Family funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Ashby, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. For those unable to attend, a livestream of Janice’s service will be available on her memorial page at www.EricksonSmithFH.com.
The Rev. Dan Hermanson will officiate.
Interment will be at Erdahl Cemetery.
Arrangements by Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake.
Online guestbook: EricksonSmithFH.com.