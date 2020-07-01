Janice “Janie” Arlene (Ramberg) Berger, 81, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls.
Janice was born February 3, 1939, to Verner and Nina (Crossgrove) Ramberg in Fergus Falls. She attended Fergus Falls Senior High School, graduating in 1958.
On October 2, 1960, she married Harley Berger in Fergus Falls. The couple was blessed with three daughters.
She was employed for 38 years at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls as a cook/baker. Janice was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and also the Pioneer Home Church.
She loved to bake and decorate cakes for weddings and birthdays, and also bake cookies at Christmas time. She also loved tending to her flowers and flower beds. Sewing with friends was a favorite pastime and also visiting with family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Harley; parents, Verner and Nina Ramberg; sisters, Vivian Ramberg and Karlene Terry; brother, Dale Ramberg; parents-in-law, George and Flora Berger; brothers-in-law, Ken Adelsman, Thomas Malone and Fred Terry.
Survivors include her three daughters, Dee Adams, Dawn (Mark) Johnson and Dorie (George) Meyer all of Fergus Falls; sisters, Helen Adelsman of Minneapolis and Artha Malone of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Melissa (Dan) Cassman, Adam Differding, Kory Bangs, Kellie Cordner, KayLee (Tommy) Mccullar, Brandy (Shawn) Johansen, Kaila (Jeremy) Lee, and Elise (Tyler Umlauf) Hanson; great-grandchildren, Isaac Cassman, Tieler Cordner, BrookLyn (Hunter Andel) Cordner, Kayden Cordner, Mazie Stoen, Zachery Smith, Kaja Korby, Gage, HarleyAnn, and Jaedin Johansen, Ariana Differding, Logan Blumer, Josiah Cassman, Preston and Ayrika Lee; great-great-grandchild, Harper Andel; sister-in-law, Geraldine Elshaug; brother-in-law, Vernon (Shirley) Berger, and several nieces and nephews.
Public walk-thru visitation will be 3-5 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
There will be a private family service held.
Chaplain David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at Lakewood Cemetery, Battle Lake.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
