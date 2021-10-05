Janice Birkholz, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Janice was first and foremost a homemaker, caring for her three girls and making sure there was always fresh baked cookies and brownies available. She was a partner to her husband, Maurice, in their crop spraying and aviation business and his many entrepreneurial adventures. She also spent many years working as a hostess and manager of the restaurant at the Minot Holiday Inn where she formed many cherished friendships that continued throughout her lifetime. She and Maurice began collecting dolls in 1982 and coordinated doll shows throughout the upper Midwest region. She was known as the North Dakota doll lady, winning several blue ribbons at the North Dakota State Fair. Her doll club friends blessed her in countless ways. Many may also remember her as a volunteer with the North Dakota Norsk Hostfest, which she loved. Janice also earned quite the reputation as a highly skilled Bridge player and enjoyed many laughs with both her Minot card playing friends and most recently with her newfound group at the Fergus Falls Senior Center. She was amazed at how welcoming and warm everyone was to her when she moved from Minot to Pioneer Pointe in Fergus Falls in 2015. She was fortunate to live there until the very end, surrounded by people she loved and respected. Those who knew her also understood her deep love of her grand dogs, Ella, Hattie and Sadie who will miss her greatly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Catherine (Nafus) Holmen; husband, Maurice; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Galen Kaeding.
Janice is survived by her children, Maureen (Richard) Dimont of Beaufort, South Carolina, Beverly (James) Hawkinson of Apple Valley and Kristi (Steven) Lausch of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Alison Steinwand, Angela (Justin) Musland, Matthew Steinwand, Janelle (Ryan) Schmidt, Connor (Hanna) Lausch and Keaton Lausch; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Tanner and Lucas Musland.
A private family memorial service is planned for a later date.
Memorials preferred to the Humane Society of Otter Tail County, the Fergus Falls Senior Center or the Fargo Air Museum
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.