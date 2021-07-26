Janice Eugene` (Jacobson) Dimke, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Janice was born May 16, 1934, to Perry and Ruth (Conlee) Jacobson in Minneapolis. She attended Adams Elementary School and Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1952. For three years after graduation, Jan attended nurses training at St. Barnabas Hospital. At that time, student nurses took classes at MacAllister College, and studied at Northwestern and Abbott Hospitals. She earned her RN diploma in 1955.
On March 23, 1957, she married Kenneth Dimke in Stillwater.
She worked at a clinic in Fargo for one year and later went to work at the Fergus Falls Baker Clinic, which became the Fergus Falls Medical Group. Jan retired in 1986 after 22 years of nursing.
Jan was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls, the Elks, and the V.F.W.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, water fitness at the YMCA, traveling, and volunteering.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Perry and Ruth Jacobson; husband, Ken Dimke; brother, Perry Jacobson Jr.; twin sister, Jeanette Thompson, and daughter, Kathy Dimke Srur.
Jan is survived by her children, Bruce (Pam) Dimke of Detroit Lakes and Julie Dimke Harris of Tulsa, Oklahoma; son-in-law, Todd (Karen) Srur of Fargo; grandchildren, Evan Dimke of Mebane, North Carolina, Bria Dimke of Germany, Raime Harris Burrus of Bixby, Oklahoma, Chandler Harris of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Jace Srur and Jake Srur both of Dilworth; great-grandchildren, Emmalyn, Quin, Malone, and Maddox, and sister, Ruth Anne Plourde of Apple Valley.
Memorials are preferred to Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls or Fergus Falls YMCA.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls. Please refer to Janice’s tribute wall for a link to the Live-stream.
The Rev. John Carpenter will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences can be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.