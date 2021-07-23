Janice Eugene` (Jacobson) Dimke, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls. Please refer to Janice’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
Memorials are preferred to Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls or Fergus Falls YMCA.
Clergy: Rev. John Carpenter
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences can be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Dimke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.