Janice Huseth, 83 of Elbow Lake, died Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Ashby Assisted Living. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at United Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial at Bethania Lutheran Cemetery, Elbow Lake.
Janice Dorothy Huseth was born August 13, 1938, to Ole and Doris (Raw) Vaa in Otter Tail County. She graduated from Herman High School in 1956. Janice worked at the hospital in Fergus Falls, and the drug store in Elbow Lake.
One September 12, 1959, she was united in marriage to Lyle Huseth at West Elbow Lake Lutheran Church, and to this union, three sons were born. They enjoyed spending their winters in Florida and then Arizona later. Janice and Lyle enjoyed traveling together to Norway four times, Alaska, Hawaii, and the West Coast. They also enjoyed traveling more locally with their pickup camper in the summers.
Janice enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and her apple trees. She especially enjoyed mowing their large yard at the farm with her B Allis. She was an accomplished cook and enjoyed canning the fruits of her garden. Janice was proud of her Norwegian heritage. She spoke fluent Norwegian and enjoyed Norwegian cooking. She was on the Sister City Committee for many years. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and loved giving them rides on her “mule” ATV. Every night in the summer, she and Lyle would patrol the yard for rabbits holding her 20-gauge shotgun.
Janice is survived by her husband, Lyle; sons, Mark (Kari) Huseth and Scott (LaVonne) Huseth, all of Elbow Lake; brother, Bob (Judy) Vaa of Florida and brother-in-law, Bob Winther of Herman; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Bruce Huseth, sister, Virginia Winther and two nephews, Bradley and Ryan.