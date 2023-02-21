Janice (Jann) Lou Kube Kruize, 85, of Wendell, died February 16, 2023, in Fergus Falls, MN.
She was born October 18, 1937, at St. Lukes Hospital in Fergus Falls, MN, the daughter of James L. and Ella (Rossow) Kube. Jann attended Dist. #45 country school in Lawrence Township for 6 years, then graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1955. She was a cheerleader for 3 years and also active in band and choir.
After graduation, Jann married George Kruize. They had three children, Larry, Sherrie, and Lorrie. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1970. George died in 1974.
Jann worked as bookkeeper for F-M Ready Mix and Fargo Toggery in Fargo, ND. In 1973, Jann and her children moved to Minneapolis. There she worked as bookkeeper for Johnston’s Appliance and United Bearing Co. In 1981, Jann moved to San Diego, CA. She worked for Corroon & Black Insurance Agency as bookkeeper, finally being promoted to Controller.
Jann started college at the age of 50 and graduated in 4 years, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Financial Accounting. She loved going to college and said it helped to keep her job. Jann retired in 1999 and moved back to Wendell, coming ‘full circle’ with her life.
Sports were an important part of her life. She loved watching the Twins, Padres, Vikings, Chargers and Timberwolves on TV. When she lived in San Diego she went to many Padre and Charger games. She had the pleasure of going to an All-Star baseball game and also a World Series game. She still has the foul ball she ‘caught’ that was hit at a Padre/Dodger game.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jim & Ella Kube; son Larry Kruize and his wife Karla; son-in-law Mike Zender; brother Merlin Kube and his wife Neoma; brother Roger Kube; grandson Tyler Kruize; nephew Pat Kube; niece Denise Johnson; great-great niece Emily Johnson; and great-great nephew Carter Retzlaff.
Survivors include daughter Sherrie (Jim) Shelby of San Diego, CA; daughter Lorrie Zender of Des Moines, IA; 5 grandchildren: Staci (Joel) Nielsen, Arielle (Thien-Quang) Trinh, Janelle Shelby, Derek (Carly) Zender, and Dylan (Taylor) Zender; 8 great-grandchildren: Abbi Kruize, Elijah, Brianna, Isabelle, and Grace Nielsen and Leighton, Elliott and Quinn Zender; nieces and nephews; “special nieces” Dianne Herman and Debbie Retzlaff for all the care they gave me; numerous cousins and many friends.
From her daughters: Mom was a very organized and detailed person. She had everything planned out including writing her own obituary. She made us promise to not change a word. We would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Moments Hospice for exceptional care for not only Mom, but her family as well.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in Mom’s name.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 1:30PM at Lawrence Presbyterian Church in rural Wendell, with a visitation beginning an hour prior.
Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake assisted the family with arrangements.