Janice Hulda (Bergquist) Lehn, 79, of Erhard, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home under the care of her family and LB Hospice.
Janice was born August 3, 1940, to Joseph and Myrtle (Roskopf) Bergquist in Fergus Falls. She attended Foxhome Elementary School and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1958. She was a typesetter at The Fergus Falls Daily Journal for many years.
On October 10, 1959, Janice married Roger Lehn at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Foxhome. There were four children born to this union, Timothy, Thomas, Colleen, and Rodney. Roger and his father started a dairy and grain farming partnership. In 2000, the dairy cattle were sold and Roger retired. During retirement Roger continued to grain farm.
Janice was a homemaker. She was very active in her church, serving as treasurer for the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and also played the organ at church for masses, weddings and funerals.
She loved playing her organ and piano, she played every night. Janice loved to bake, she always had baked goods. She enjoyed gardening and canning the vegetables for the year. She made choke cherry jelly every year.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Roger; parents, Joseph and Myrtle Bergquist; parents-in-law, Peter and Gladys Lehn; and son, Timothy Lehn.
Janice is survived by her children, Thomas Lehn of Erhard, Colleen Pechia of East Bethel, and Rodney Lehn of Erhard; grandchildren, Pamela Lehn, Jessica Lehn, Kristi Lehn, Jennie Pechia, Kasandra Diallo and Katrina Bauer; 15 great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; a sister, Candy Bergquist, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
