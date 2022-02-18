Janice Lenore (Ouren) Marty, 84, a resident of Pelican Rapids, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at her residence under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley surrounded by her loving family.
Janice was born on December 29, 1937, in Pelican Rapids. She was the daughter of Peder and Myrtle (Dahlen) Ouren. Janice attended country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1956.
She worked at the Credit Bureau in Fergus Falls and in the office at West Central Turkeys in Pelican Rapids after graduation.
Janice met the love of her life, James “Jim” Marty at a dance hall in Foxhome and on February 8, 1958 the couple were married at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Pelican Rapids. Throughout their 64 years of marriage the two continued to enjoy attending dances.
In 1961 the couple built their farm from the ground up on the 80 acres that they bought. Janice did the book work for Marty Farms and Marty Electric until she was 80 years old. During that time, she also was an amazing housewife and mom to her family.
She enjoyed traveling, trips to Mahnomen, dancing, baking, bingo, reading, bowling, watching Wheel of Fortune, crocheting and making lefse. She also belonged to the homemaker’s club and the ladies aid at church.
Janice’s door was always open and she would have food ready within minutes. She always had hot breakfast ready for her family every day and a Sunday dinner after mass.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Donna.
Janice is survived by her husband, James; nine children, Cindy (Kent) MacLeod of Moorhead, MN, Les (Debbie) Marty of Pelican Rapids, MN, Tom (Lana Grefsrud) Marty of Pelican Rapids, MN, Shirley (Kim) Schirado of Moorhead, MN, Steve (Darla) Marty of Fergus Falls, MN, Diane (John) Hanson of Erhard, MN, Bill Marty of Pelican Rapids, MN, Bonnie (Craig) Humphrey of Rochester, IL, Julie (Keith) Wilson of West Fargo, ND; 26 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and sister, Carol Toso of Pelican Rapids, MN and brother, Ronald Ouren of Rothsay, MN.
Visitation: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Pelican Rapids.
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski
Interment: St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery, Pelican Rapids, MN
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to olsonfuneralhome.com