Janice (Jan) Mary (Johnson) Tellinghuisen, age 83, of Battle Lake passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home.
Public graveside service: 10:30 a.m., August 14, 2020, at Tordenskjold Cemetery, Dalton.
Please bring a lawn chair to the service if you wish.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
