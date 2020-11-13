Janice Kay (Anderson) Trosvig, 74, died in her home on November 10, 2020, just before the sun rose over Heilberger Lake in rural Erhard surrounded by the love of her husband, her three sons, and the grace of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Janice was born September 20, 1946, to Lyle and Phyllis (Muchow) Anderson and was christened at Tonseth Lutheran Church shortly thereafter, thus beginning a path of faith that she followed throughout her life. After graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1964, she attended and earned two bachelor’s degrees from Moorhead State University.
On November 29, 1969, she married the love of her life, Dennis Trosvig, at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. The happy couple brought three boys into the world and Jan devoted herself to their upbringing before returning to work and culminated her career as the president/CEO of All Building Corporation in Fergus Falls. During these years, she also served with numerous boards and organizations ranging from service, to secular, to religious.
Jan was thoughtful and fastidious in all she did, and loved, nurtured, and gave of herself effortlessly. She was compassionate, graceful, accepting, and exhibited near-endless patience. Her organizational skills were almost legendary, and everything she touched bore the marks of her quiet impeccability. She made Christmases magical and memorable with reindeer scavenger hunts at Otter Tail and Heilberger lakes and enjoyed all that Minnesota lake-living had to offer – especially her Fourth of July celebrations that became an ongoing homage to and continued pillar of family tradition. She also enjoyed her many trips to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with her husband and friends, frequent get-togethers with girlfriends old and new, and staying active in the lives of her children and grandchildren.
Jan has now rejoined many loved ones in the arms of the Heavenly Father, including her mother and father, and her mother and father-in-law, along with numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, a nephew and many friends.
Jan is survived by and lives on in the hearts of her husband, Dennis Trosvig and children: Thomas (Jeani) of Fergus Falls, Jonathan (Jess) of Mendota Heights, Michael (Janelle) of Baxter, and Janel of Fergus Falls. She also will continue to bring joy to God’s creation through the smiles and laughter of her grandchildren: Madeline, Annie, Tessa, Amelia, Anders, Mac, Tucker, Ethan and Madison. Her memory also lives on with brothers and sisters-in-law, Selmer (Pat) Trosvig and Dale (Claudia) Trosvig along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.
Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls or Lake Region Cancer Care and Research Center in Fergus Falls.
Walk-through visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday November 14, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
A private family service will be held. There will be a livestream on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Janice’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.