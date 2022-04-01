Janice W. Luehring, 79, of Fergus Falls, MN passed away on March 23, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN after a difficult battle with COVID.
Janice was born on January 14, 1943 to Gordon and Alma (Ladwig) Supernois in Fergus Falls, MN. She was raised on the family’s dairy farm in Friberg Township and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1961.
Janice enjoyed reading, garage sales, Chinese Checkers, card games, jigsaw puzzles, and her cat Oliver. Most of all, Janice loved to help and spend time with her family.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Teresa) Luehring, Katherine Luehring, Matthew Luehring, Deatte Luehring; brother and sisters, Gary Supernois, Twyla (Tom) Halverson, Glenda Anderson; her grandchildren, Sid Weinrich, Alan Button, AnnaMay Button, Cecilia Luehring; a great granddaughter, Gabriella Kern; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Janice will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
