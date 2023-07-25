Janice Marion (Dewey) Walkup, 90, of Dane Prairie Township, Otter Tail County died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice with her husband, Jack, at her side

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?