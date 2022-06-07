Jared Lee Gnahn, 43, of Pelican Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Jared was born on October 6, 1978 to Charles James and Debra Rae (Stengrim) Gnahn in Fergus Falls.
He graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 1997 and furthered his education at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls, graduating with an Associates Degree in Culinary Arts in 2001.
Jared worked in various culinary positions, quality control inspector at Trinity Containers, LLC in Fargo, welding inspector at DMI Industries, Fargo, and shop manager at Code 4 Services in Pelican Rapids where he took pride in his work and enjoyed the special bond he had with his co-workers.
Jared was united in marriage on July 25, 2012 to his high school sweetheart Shonna May Hoeper on the beach at Ten Mile Lake Resort rural Dalton where they met. They were joined in union with their daughters; Anna, Kaitlyn, Shira and Shantell. Together they enjoyed making memories and creating adventures while traveling, boating, fishing, camping and spending time on the lakes. The love they shared was truly unique. Jared especially loved spending time together as a family with all of his girls (Anna, Kaitlyn and Shira) cooking special meals, taking the girls tubing, jamming out to music, making Tik Tok videos and sharing talks and laughs together. He was the team captain for the Pelican Rapids Fishing Team and was involved with the Heart of the Lakes Fishing League. The activities that he enjoyed with his family were also spent with other family and friends as well as hunting, snowmobiling and the time spent on Lake Lizzie or Crystal Lake.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Vernon and Edith Gnahn and Robert Stengrim and father-in-law, Richard Hoeper.
Survivors include his wife, Shonna; daughters, Shira Gnahn, Anna Stachowski, Kaitlyn Stachowski all of Pelican Rapids and Shantell Smith of Rockville, MN; grandmother, Virginia Dammann; parents, Debra Stengrim and Charles (Christine) Gnahn; mother-in-law, Dixie Hoeper; siblings, Erica (Michael) Portner and Brianna Gnahn; nieces and nephews, Sydney, Mason, Gracie, Hollyn, Johnathan, Cindy, Grant, Travis, Darian, Addison, Gaiden, Sophie, Samuel and Leah and many special aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jared was truly a beloved family man and loved his daughter, Shira who was his pride and joy.
In lieu of flowers a savings account has been set up at Bell Bank in Pelican Rapids in Shira’s name.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids, MN, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids
Clergy: SAM Allen Westby
Interment: Ringsaker Cemetery, rural Pelican Rapids, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com