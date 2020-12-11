Jason Jerome Herron, 29, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, unexpectedly at his residence.
Jason was born December 4, 1991, to Timothy and Carol Herron in Fergus Falls. He attended grade school in Pelican Rapids and Underwood High School, graduating in 2010. He then went to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, studying computer science and engineering.
He was part of the knitting staff on the embroidery team at Lake Shirts Blue 84 in Detroit Lakes. He loved his job!
Jason enjoyed fishing and all sports, especially baseball. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially his brothers, nieces and mother.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Howard and Veronica Novstrup, and an aunt, Kathy Novstrup.
Jason is survived by his son, Calvin Micheale Spilde-Herron; parents, Timothy and Carol Herron; siblings, Shawn Flannery of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Jenni Flannery of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Timothy Herron of Bellingham, Washington, and J.J. Herron (Alison Kugler) of Fergus Falls; nieces, Kadence Johnson and Anova Herron, and numerous other family and friends.
His positive attitude and strength from his mother will live on as the saying goes, “Things could be worse.”
A private family service will be held, with livestream.
Livestream service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Jason’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
