Jason Michael Kirchner, 41, of Dalton, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, unexpectedly.
Visitation: 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Dalton Community Center, 114 Main St. Dalton, MN 56324. Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Zion-Sarpsborg Lutheran Church in Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
