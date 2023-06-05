Jason Roehl, 39, of Dent, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Jason Paul Roehl was born August 10, 1983, the son of Jonathan and Corrine (Wilts) Roehl in Fergus Falls. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. He attended Fergus Falls Public Schools and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 2002. After high school he attended NDSCS in Wahpeton for Architectural Drafting. He worked at Crane Johnson Lumber in Pelican Rapids as a draftsman and estimator. In July of 2018 he started his own construction company, Roehl Construction.
Jason has touched so many lives within his time. He was loved by everyone who knew and met him. Jason put others needs above his own, no matter what his own struggles. Jason never expected anything in return. The most important time in his life was when he created a family. Every day was an adventure, no day was ever the same. He loved anything outdoors and wanted to pass that on to his children. He taught them how to swim, how to fish, how to ride a bike which eventually turned into ATV’s, boating, and sports. He provided support by being present in their interests. Jason was a boy scout leader and volunteered his time at the BMX track. He had no problem being the loudest cheering for his children at any sporting event. He was so talented, his vision and creativity led to many great projects.
He inspired all and made an impact on so many around him. He loved with fierce loyalty. He was intelligent, witty, and confident…. all traits he passed down to his children. He made sure Jordan and Luke were important, were loved and were cherished. He was the stoic figure in our lives, the foundation that stayed true no matter what was thrown at him.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Corrine Roehl; grandparents, Robert and Valdine Roehl, LuVern and Mildred Wilts, and uncles, Douglas Wilts and Leslie Roehl.
Jason is survived by his daughter, Jordan and son, Luke of Perham; his father, Jonathan (Annie) Roehl of Fergus Falls; brother, Darin (Leslie) Roehl of Fergus Falls; step-siblings, Angela (Al) Honzay of Fargo and Derek Young of Denver, CO; aunts and uncles, Dennis (Marcy) Wilts, Annegine (Larry) Vipond, Duane (Carol) Wilts, Sharlene (Dale) Schmidt, Ellen Wilts, Deb (Dean) Davis, Daniel (Carol) Roehl, Larry (Laurie) Roehl, Denise Roehl, Margie (Blaine) Rasmussen, and Richard (Marilyn) Roehl, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Pebble Lake Picnic Shelter (the former trap club) Fergus Falls, with time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Chris Lieske.
Interment: Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
