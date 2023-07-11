Jason Saurer, 47, of Hinckley, MN formerly of Fergus Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his residence, Elderwood Assisted Living, after battling many health challenges throughout the years.
Jason was born August 2, 1975 in Glencoe, MN the son of David and Birdelle (Lein) Saurer. He attended Glencoe Public School until his family moved to Fergus Falls in 1982. He then graduated from Fergus Falls Public Schools in 1994. After graduation, he worked various jobs including Walmart and More-4 until his disabilities made him unable to work any longer.
Jason loved going to the casino any chance he got and was a fan of playing scratch tickets. He enjoyed watching movies and television shows like Supernatural and All-Star Wrestling. Jason loved dogs and wanted his sisters to bring their’ s over whenever they could. He also enjoyed playing video games and visiting with friends and caregivers.
His family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and all of his caregivers at the Patriot Houses in Fergus Falls and Barnesville along with his caregivers at Hawley Assisted Living and Elderwood Assisted Living in Hinckley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Craig.
Jason is survived by his brother, Steve Saurer of Sartell; his sisters, Sue (Al) Giorgini of Lino Lakes and Laura (Chad) Kugler of Fergus Falls; nieces, Angela Giorgini (Josh McCurdy), Maria Giorgini (Trevor Haney), and Taylor Kugler (Blair Andersen), and nephew, Chase Kugler, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and nephew.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone