Jean Butler, 97, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls. Jean Marie Swenson was born March 26, 1925, the daughter of Einar and Rose (Busko) Swenson in Worthington, Minn. She graduated from Worthington High School in 1942. In 1943, her family moved to Fergus Falls, where she began working at the state hospital store. Jean worked for 20 years as a legal secretary for attorney Norm Arvesen and later became the housing director at River View Heights.
On September 28, 1963, Jean married Dennis Butler at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. Jean and Dennis enjoyed their summer home at Long Lake near Sarona, Wis., which they built to be near her sister and family. They also traveled to Swedevn, England, and to Dennis’ WWII reunions.
She was an avid bowler. With an average score of 170, Jean was a member of the Fergus Falls Women’s Bowling Association and its Hall of Fame, and she also enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and bingo. One of her greatest joys in life was knitting and crocheting prayer shawls, afghans, baby blankets and other handmade items that she shared with family, friends and her church’s mission work.
Jean took great pride in her Swedish heritage and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and St. Claire’s Mission Group at Our Lady of Victory. A devout Catholic, she prayed daily for everyone on her prayer list.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Anna Mae and Glen Hartman; husband, Dennis, who died in 2003; and her nephew, Gregory Hartman.
Jean is survived by her nephew, John Hartman and his son, Austin (Katie) Hartman and their children, Aiden and Declan; special friend and caregiver, Gerry Fjeld; adopted niece, Dacia (Todd) Johnson and their children, Rachel and Matthew; her aunt, Geneva Busko; and a host of cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Father Patrick Hoeft and Deacon Chuck Kampa
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
