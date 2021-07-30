Jean (Davidson) Wellbrock passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Jean was born on April 15, 1936, to Rueben and Irene (Carlson) Davidson in Park Rapids. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. After graduating from Evansville High School in 1954, Jean was united in marriage to Gordon Wellbrock in Breckenridge, on December 26, 1957. They made their home on a farm in Aurdal Township. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
She worked several jobs over the years including Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Fergus Falls as well as 23 years managing the River Bend Apartments in Fergus Falls for the Schuett Company of Golden Valley.
Jean loved the rural farm life she and Gordy enjoyed on their farm outside of Fergus Falls. She loved gardening, pets and especially mowing the lawn with her John Deere riding lawn mower. She loved driving the many Ford trucks she and Gordy owned over the years.
Jean is survived by her son, Jim (Becky) Wellbrock, Faribault; grandchildren, Nathan Wellbrock, Laura Wellbrock and Graham Wellbrock, all of Faribault; brother-in-law, Kenneth Wellbrock; sister-in-law, Rhoda (Cloeter) Wellbrock, Fergus Falls; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and special friend, Norm Evavold.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Irene (Carlson) Davidson; husband, Gordon Wellbrock; mother and father in-law, Mathilda and Robert Wellbrock; and brothers, Dale Davidson and Larry Davidson.
Special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, Sanford Medical in Fargo, and Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls with visitation one hour prior to services at the church.
Clergy: Rev. Ed Monson.
Interment: Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Online guestbook: GlendeNilson.com.