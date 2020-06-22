Memorial services will be held for Jean Wohlert, age 76, of New York Mills, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Apostolic Lutheran Church in New York Mills.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills, and will resume one hour prior to the service at church.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Jean’s Tribute Wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills.