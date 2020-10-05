Jeanette June Huseth of Elbow Lake, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 2, 2020, at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, at the age of 87.
Jeanette was born in Ottawa Township to John and Myrtle (Drexler) Gerber on June 27, 1933, by Norcross. She was baptized and confirmed in the Evangelical United Church in Norcross. Jeanette attended rural schools through the eighth grade, graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1951, then continued her education at the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. After graduating she was employed with the Farmers and Mechanics Bank in Minneapolis and later at the Wendell State Bank in Wendell when she returned home to help her Mother after her Father’s stroke. She was also later employed at Community First Bank in Elbow Lake.
On January 26, 1957, Jeanette married Arlo Huseth at the Evangelical United Church in Norcross. They began their married life on a farm by Wendell, then moved to a farm just south of Elbow Lake, raising cattle and grain. Jeanette thoroughly enjoyed helping Arlo with the farm operation, doing their love for farming for 38 years. Arlo passed away on June 25, 1995, and Jeanette moved into Elbow Lake.
Jeanette was an active member of United Lutheran Church, serving as a Deacon, Stephen Minister, flower committee, ULCW, Circles, Tribes among others. She enjoyed the community and loved people. Jeanette volunteered many hours at Lakeland Hospice, nutrition center, food shelf, Grant County Humane Center and Union Cemetery Board. She was an American Legion Auxiliary and Grant County Veterans Support Organization member and a charter member of the Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course. Jeanette was known to many for her homemade mints which she made for special occasions and were especially enjoyed by her grandchildren along with her cream lefsa. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, ceramics, playing cards, bowling, golfing and collecting butterflies. Her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren and attending every event she could along with the family’s annual vacation at Ten Mile lake for 18 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who wish to make a memorial make a donation to Lakeland Hospice, Fergus Falls, Sanford Hospice House, Fargo, a hospice organization of your choice or the Grant County Humane Society, Elbow Lake.
Jeanette is survived by her children; Tim (Beth) Huseth of Harvey, Ginny (Chris) Billing of Fargo, and Angela (John) Bernardy of Annandale; nine grandchildren and families, Aaron (Mariah) Huseth, Arlo and Will of Billings, Montana; Alison (Scott) Kaubisch, Cobi and Edyn of Bismarck, North Dakota; Emily (Robbie) Porter of Lakeville; Sarah (Colin) Waldorf and Sawyer of Monticello, Iowa; Hugh Frisch of Chicago, Illinois; Samantha Billing, Fargo; Chad Wick, Fargo; Joshua (Jennie) Bernardy, Max and Sam of Hector; Lance (Samantha) Bernardy and Kinley of Hutchinson; sister, Betty (Jim) Loomis of Paynesville; brother-in-law, Jim (Yoshiko) Huseth of St. Paul; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arlo; brother, Arvin Gerber; two sisters-in-law, Valdeen Gerber and Marcia Huseth; and brother-in-law, Harvey Huseth.
Funeral service: Due to COVID-19, the service is for family only at United Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake with social distancing and masks worn. The service will be livestreamed on http://unitedlutheranelbowlake.com/ at 11 a.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020. The services will also be recorded by Erickson Smith Funeral Home and United Lutheran Church for viewing on their websites.
The Rev. Jean Ohman will officiate.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Elbow Lake.
Funeral arrangements provided by Erickson-Smith of Elbow Lake.
Condolences:Ericksonsmithfh.com.