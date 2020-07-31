Memorial services will be held for Jeff Pajari, age 49, of Columbia Heights, formerly of New York Mills, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, with Fr. George Michael officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
