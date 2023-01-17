Jeffery John Wachlarowicz, age 70 of Fergus Falls, Minnesota unexpectedly entered his forever home on January 7, 2023 with his loving wife and daughter by his side at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Florida where they escaped the Minnesota's winter months.
Jeff was born January 12, 1952 along with his twin brother at Camp Rucker in Ozark, Alabama to John and Rose (Rohlik) Wachlarowicz. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes graduating 8th grade much to the nuns relief. He graduated from Little Falls High School and attended St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota and graduated in 1974 with a Degree in Biology. He then attended St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing with the intention of applying to anesthesia school after obtaining his RN Degree. He delayed those plans for a year after the St. Cloud nursing school asked him to join the faculty to teach anatomy. Jeff then went on to attend and graduate from St. Mary’s Hospital in Minneapolis with a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Degree (CRNA). In 1980 he joined the anesthesia team at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Minnesota where he worked until his retirement in 2012. Jeff truly loved his profession and was dedicated to helping the patients entrusted in his care.
On January 5th, 1974 he married Roxanne Meschke, his high school sweetheart at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, Minnesota. They were blessed with two children, Anthony (Tony) and Amy. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Fergus Falls, served as a Trustee and was involved with the building of the current church.
In their earlier years Jeff and Roxanne attended many of Tony and Amy's sporting events and more recently their grandchildren's school activities. Through those events they fostered wonderful life long friendships
Jeff was an avid hunter and fisherman and made wonderful and lasting memories.
He was a Ducks Unlimited member and worked many years on fundraisers, banquets and Green Wing events. Family was always a priority for Jeff and he was a proud loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He planned many hunting trips with family and friends, either in Canada or invited them to his home on Wall Lake if he secured a field. He would love his South Dakota hunts, where he became an honorary Geary brother. His favorite hunt was the winter goose hunt with Tony, Amy, Bob, family and friends. Jeff enjoyed his Wall Lake home immensely ( except for those d---n cottonwood trees that created a ton of yard work)! He was content spending time on the deck or their pontoon with family and friends. In retirement he was drawn to the warm weather of Florida during the harsh winters of Minnesota. He was thankful for their home in Naples, Florida where some family and friends can also escape and he loved playing host to all that visited.
Jeff was always willing to help all those who needed. He was proud of his strong convictions and sometimes there were colorful conversations.
Jeff and Roxanne were also involved in protecting and enhancing the outdoors. With the help of the DNR's advice, they planted a lake shoreline restoration project that is thriving and it gave him great pleasure to tend and show off.
Survived by his wife of 49 years Roxanne, daughter Amy and Son-in-law Bob MacArthur, grandsons Oliver and Silas MacArthur, granddaughters Cecilia and Caroline Wachlarowicz, Twin brother Jim (Lynn) Wachlarowicz, Sister-in-law Penny, brothers Frank and Jack (Grace), sisters Mary (Steve)Dewald and Ann Wachlarowicz; Sister-in-law Julienne Scheuing, Craig (Lisa) Meschke, ex brother-in-law Bruce Scheuing and Step-brothers Mike (Jodi) Wagner, Tom (Carole) Wagner, Bill (Tina) Wagner, Troy Wagner; many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews and so very many wonderful friends and framily (friends who are like family).
Jeff was preceded in death by his son Tony, parents John and Rose, brother Tom, Roxanne's parents Tom and Myrlin Wagner, Gayle Meschke father-in-law and sister-in-law Maureen Meschke.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Minnesota.