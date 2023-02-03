Jeffrey Andersen, 61, of Richville formerly of Dent, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his residence.
Jeffrey Edward Andersen was born January 14, 1962 to John A. and Lenora (Bjorgo) Andersen in Fergus Falls. He attended Pelican Rapids School and then Perham, where he graduated from.
He enjoyed participating in Special Olympics through Productive Alternatives. He had a variety of jobs at Productive Alternatives, Farmers State Bank, Super America C-Store, and Super 8. He also enjoyed watching FM Redhawks and MN Twins baseball, eating pizza and cheeseburgers, and bowling.
Jeff was a social butterfly, he made friends everywhere he went.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Lenora Andersen; brother, Quinton Halvorson; brother-in-law, Daryl Trites, and special dog, Mia.
Jeffrey is survived by his siblings, Joyce Trites of Vergas and Roger (Pam) Andersen of Dent, and many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Service: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at United Methodist Church, Richville, MN, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Rod Tornquist
Interment: Tingvold Cemetery, Underwood, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone