On September 21, 2020, Jeffrey James Caswell was found deceased on his property, at the age of 54. Jeffrey James was born on March 25, 1966, reportedly in New York state. He was adopted and brought home to Minneapolis, at the age of 4, by James and Judith (Teigen) Caswell.
Jeffrey James married Ramona Heitmann on October 1, 2006, and they were divorced in December 2017. They lived in Fergus Falls and Campbell.
Jeffrey James sought the unconventional and followed his own path. His passions included building recumbent racing bikes, taking things apart and putting half of them back together again. Jeffrey James had an inquisitive mind and never met a functioning widget that couldn’t be “improved” upon.
Jeffrey James was preceded in death by his adoptive father, James. He is survived by his adoptive mother, Judy, his brothers, Philip (Joline) Caswell and Charles (Kaylie) Caswell, and sister, Eden (Larry) Gapinski, as well as nieces Lauren and Madison, and nephews Nathan, Aaron and Houston, and grandnieces, Brooklyn, Riley and Carter.
Jeffrey James’ cremains will be scattered in accordance with his wishes, and a celebration of his life is planned for the near future. The date, time and location are to be determined.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.