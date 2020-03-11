Jeffrey Louis Hasbargen passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, March 6, 2020. At the age of 62 he has gone to be with his loving parents once again. Born March 19, 1957, in Breckenridge, to Louis and Florence Hasbargen, Jeffrey was the youngest of 11 children. Jeffrey was baptized at Foxhome Lutheran Church. Growing up on a large farm in Wilkin County, Jeffrey enjoyed time in the great outdoors. At 7 years old he moved into town with his family, to the hustle and bustle of Fergus Falls in 1964.
He discovered Elvis and rock ‘n’ roll music. Jeffrey worked hard as well and had fun. He was a member at First Lutheran Church where he was an acolyte. In 1978, Jeffrey graduated from Fergus Falls High School. Being the youngest of a large family blessed him with many nieces and nephews; they in turn were blessed by him; learning how to play records and which pop music had the best beat like the Jacksons and the Beach boys. The music from the movie “Grease” always topped the list.
Living with the Derosiers afforded him many visits to his folks’ place on Jewett Lake. Big family fun for holiday celebrations and summer gatherings for games in the big yard, “fishing with Dad on the dock”, and Mom’s, “always good food”.
Loving care for Jeffrey continued as he eventually moved to Lakes Homes in Detroit Lakes in 1997 where he lived the rest of his full, active, and very social life.
Having inherited his parents hard work ethics and social engagement skills he loved working at the Becker County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC). Several times Jeffrey was awarded employee of the month. He made friends fast and kept them forever; at the DAC and in the community. He had a lovely singing voice along with his love of music Jeffrey also enjoyed dancing and he attended many dances throughout the years. He could keep the beat to any tune. He got to see The Beach Boys live in concert in Grand Forks in 2019. He delighted in a trip to Disney World and basked on a cruise ship to the Bahamas with many friends. Trips he enjoyed at the time and every moment he retold them. Outings always brought out his vivacious smile. Van rides around the lake made his blue eyes sparkle like sunshine on water. Shopping and going to garage sales could make him grin too. He was up for an adventure no matter how small. His helpful and hardworking energy shown through by running errands to the recycle center and post office. He exercised at the community center and spent time at the library happily checking out books, movies and music CDs.
Jeffrey commonly greeted one as, “Hey Buddy!“ He would always love to share a beer, a root beer that is, Buddy. He really had a sense of humor. Jeffrey had pictures of horses on his walls and in his heart. He collected their pictures, figurines and books. He had a passion for the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins. Jeffrey and his brother Keith enjoyed many visits with family in Fergus Falls.
Jeffrey is survived by; one brother, Keith Hasbargen of Mayville, North Dakota, seven sisters, Bonita Neuman of Eustis, Florida; Diane Raguse of Nashua, Pamela Rupp of Elbow Lake, Renee Hasbargen of Fergus Falls, Marilyn (Tommy) Graham of Crowley, Texas; Colleen (Eric) Jones of Lake Mary, Florida and Claudia Bosquez of Oviedo, Florida; sister-in-law, Diane (Jim) Hasbargen of Osseo.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Louis and Florence Hasbargen; two brothers, Thomas and Richard Hasbargen.
Burial will be at First Lutheran Church North Cemetery, Fergus Falls, 2 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Celebration of life will be Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lakes Homes, Detroit Lakes.