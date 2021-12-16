Jeffrey C. “Bud” Karlstad, 45, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Jeff was born September 26, 1976, to Dennis and Grace (Wickham) Karlstad in Fergus Falls. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. He attended Fergus Falls High School. He then went on to Alexandria Technical College. He began working at the age of 14 at West Central Linens until 2020.
On October 26, 2002, Jeff married Jolene “Joy” Pedersen in Fergus Falls.
He was a member of the Lakes Area Shooting Center. He enjoyed hunting, working on small engines, family get-togethers, garage bingo, playing cards, Friday night racing, and inviting friends and family to their home.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Joy of Fergus Falls; companion, Ebony (Boston terrier); sisters, Becky (Jeff) Dawson of Dalton and Tonya Karlstad of Fergus Falls; nephew, Daniel (Kristen) Dawson; great-niece, Brooklyn; brothers-in-law, Bruce Pedersen, Al Pedersen and Rick Pedersen; special friend, Craig Goese, and many special friends and family.
Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Zion Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton.
Clergy: Revs. Mark Johnson and Dan Hurner.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
